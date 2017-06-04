Neighbor Shoots And Kills Man Trying To Drown His Own Children In Bathtub

Witnesses are recounting the horror they witnessed during the London terror attacks which left 7 dead and at least 48 injured.
An accidental text from a stranger scored one Pittsburgh couple free tickets to the Stanley Cup finals.
Hannah Benton, 19, and her boyfriend, Jones, proved that true love isn’t extinct when they posed for their prom photos.
President Trump blasted London’s mayor on Twitter in the aftermath of Saturday’s attacks and spoke out against political correctness.
A New York woman was arrested after she was caught on camera allegedly slapping a 2-week-old baby she was babysitting, police said.
British police are investigating after a speeding van slammed into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night, leaving a number of casualties, according to reports.
A Tennessee teen accidentally killed his girlfriend with a gun he’d just received as a graduation gift, according to reports.
A kind barber helped soothe a 16-year-old with autism by giving him a haircut in the family’s car - a safe space for the teen.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly threw her 2-year-old son down the stairs at a New York subway station while he was strapped in a stroller.