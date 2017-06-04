Hours-long Rancho Bernardo standoff ends in arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A vehicle crash in Rancho Bernardo that sent three crash victims to the hospital today turned into a standoff with a knife-wielding man who refused to come out of the vehicle, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel responded shortly before noon to Pomerado Road near Fieldstone Drive and called for police back-up, according to Sgt Tom Sullivan.

Officers blocked off surrounding streets in the area east of Interstate 15, forcing an ambulance to take an alternate route to the scene, Sullivan said.

SDFD dispatched 14 units to the scene including five ambulances, urban search and rescue, a medical rescue unit, a shift commander, a battalion chief, a fire engine and others, according to the department's web site.

Three people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries, according to SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The standoff lasted over five hours.

Police used a flash bang and gas around 6 p.m. to get the suspect to exit the car.