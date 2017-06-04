Prince Harry Meets With Singapore Muslim Community, Pays Tribute to Victims of London Bridge Terror Attack

Prince Harry met with members of a Muslim community in Singapore on Sunday, sharing words of sympathy as they paid tribute to the victims of the weekend's terror attack in London.
Eric Dane made a rare public appearance on Saturday evening with his family -- more than a month after stepping out of the spotlight to address mental health issues.
It was an emotional end to an emotion-filled night, as Ariana Grande closed out the One Love Manchester benefit concert with a poignant rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
Two weeks after the bombing at her concert, which killed 22 people and left 116 injured, Ariana Grande fearlessly returned to the Manchester stage.
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus thrilled fans at the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, teaming up for a surprise duet on Williams' hit song, "Happy."
Mumford & Sons' frontman Marcus Mumford kicked off the One Love Manchester concert with a touching moment of silence at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, U.K., on Sunday.
Ariana Grande is bringing out her boyfriend, Mac Miller, for a surprise performance at her already star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.