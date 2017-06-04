Wild, wild opening weekend of San Diego County Fair comes to close

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It was a wild, wild opening weekend at the San Diego County Fair.

Thousands put on their cowboy boots and stopped by the Del Mar Fairgrounds for some good ol' Western fun.

"The first weekend has been amazing," said Shawn Feisst of the San Diego County Fair. "We've had almost 90,000 people come through the gates in the first couple of days and everybody is having a good time."

But before the good time you've got to go through metal detectors

"We have a very strong internal security company here, linked with the San Diego County Sheriffs, Homeland Security and the FBI," said Feisst.

With a heightened alert for big events since the London Bridge attack, some guests don't mind the extra search and screening.

"I absolutely understand the security, so if it takes a couple more minutes then it takes a couple more minutes and it is better for everybody," said El Cajon resident Jeannine Joergensen.

Dressed in her cowboy hat, for the "Where the West is Fun" theme, the longtime fairgoer was ready for the food.

"Deep fried nachos that have cheese in every bite," said Joergensen.

Fair fare includes everything from sprinkle covered apples to curly fries to a long strip of chips.

"When you see a giant pretzel, you just go for it, it's a pregnancy craving," said Joergensen.

You can also take a big bite off all the meat you can eat at the fair from huge bacon-wrapped turkey and pork legs and jalapeños to spice things up.

"For the hottest, we have Flamin Hot Cheetos cheese fries," said Dominc Palmieri of the Midway Gourmet.

But the coolest food at the fair is the "nitro popcorn."

"With liquid nitrogen minus 300 degrees," said Palmieri.

In Family Funville kids can play with cute yarn marionettes bouncing around.

"We come out every year - it's been 5 years that our group has come together," said Del Mar resident Kelly Ogden. "And we love going on all the rides and trying out all the fun foods."

Round and round on those rides they go - then fast and crazy in carts of the "Magnum" ride

Fair hours vary but generally opens at 10 or 11 a.m. until 10 or 11 p.m. and is closed on select Mondays and Tuesday.

Click here for details and tickets.