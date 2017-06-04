16-year-old Tyler is hoping to find a forever home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 16-year-old Tyler notices the little things.

And while blowing bubbles toward our camera lens, he was curious and a bit concerned.

"The camera, will it get ruined if it gets wet?" he asked.

"Tyler is fun-loving sweet, polite, trusts everybody," said protective services worker Nicole Espinosa. "Believes in the good in everybody."

But Tyler does have a dark side - in the form of a t-shirt, which he revealed in Superman style.

It featured Darth Vader and read: "Fear the dark side."

"He is chronologically 16, but developmentally a little bit younger," said Espinosa. "He likes things that maybe an 8- or 9-year-old might like to do."

Playing with Lego bricks is one of Tyler's favorite pastimes.

"It just melts your heart [that] he has that innocence," said Espinosa.

"He needs a committed family that's going to be really patient. One that's going to be fun - play with him, engage with him," said Espinosa. "Because that's what he craves. He craves that individual attention."

And you can't help but smile, when Tyler smiles.

"It's like Christmas for him every day. Little things like that he just gets excited about and it just opens up," said Espinosa. "He just gets so happy and joyful over simple things over things we might take for granted or other kids might take for granted."

When Tyler turned 16 in March, he received a gift that had him beaming from ear to ear.

"It was the best birthday. He got a scooter, which he rode for like half an hour nonstop," said Espinosa. "[He] got cupcakes. Just little things that make him feel extra special and just meant a lot to him.

"And he got a Special Olympics ribbon and he wore that at his birthday party because he was so proud."

And though Tyler really enjoyed his birthday, the best present he could receive would be a forever home

"He's an awesome kid and just deserves the best family," said Espinosa.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank photographer Shane of Shane and Lauren Photography for taking the Heart Gallery photos featured in the video.