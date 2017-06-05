LIVE STREAM: Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Florida shooting

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/CBSNLiveFeed
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.
On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.
Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.
No further details were immediately available.
Three San Diego-based ships and some local airmen are scheduled to leave on deployment Monday, joining the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
The status of two major development projects in San Diego - a long-sought expansion of the convention center and the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley - is at stake Monday as the City Council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A vehicle crash in Rancho Bernardo that sent three crash victims to the hospital today turned into a standoff with a knife-wielding man who refused to come out of the vehicle, authorities said.
A 66-year-old suicidal Campo man was shot to death Sunday morning and sheriff's homicide detectives are trying to determine if it was self-inflicted or if a deputy killed him during a confrontation.
A driver ignored orders from a traffic officer at a road closure near the Rock 'N Roll Marathon Sunday, drove on to the marathon course and then was chased to Oceanside, where he crashed, ran and was arrested.
A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vista.
A man wearing pajamas tried to rob a Midway District restaurant, but ran off before he could get any cash, according to police.
A 24-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was in custody Friday after authorities said he crashed into two joggers in Vista, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other.