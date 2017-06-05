Katy Perry's 'One Love Manchester' Outfit Made With Photos of Victims: Pics

Katy Perry paid a special, yet subtle, tribute to the victims involved in the May 22 terrorist attack in Manchester, England.
Piers Morgan is owning up to his mistakes. The critical British journalist, 52, took to Twitter on Sunday night in the middle of the One Love Manchester benefit concert to admit to his initial misjudgment. WATCH: Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raises $9 Million and Counting...
Ashley Graham is opening up about a traumatic experience in her past. The 29-year-old supermodel got candid with Glamour magazine for her July cover story. Though Graham is very confident in herself these days, back when she was 17 she experienced a very uncomfortable situation with a photo ass...
Anderson Cooper wasn't always the silver fox he is today! The CNN anchor turned 50 over the weekend and celebrated with a throwback photo from days when he rocked some brunette locks. "Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. My friend Andrea sent me this. Clearly taken a long, long time ago....
He put a ring on it! Katie Cassidy took to Instagram early Monday morning to announce her engagement with a sweet kissing pic. MORE: Hall of Fame Quarterback Troy Aikman Is Engaged! The Arrow star, 30, posted the photo to Instagram, writing, "I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!!...
Kash Biermann isn't going to let his traumatic dog bite stop him from loving animals! The 4-year-old cutie's proud mom took to Snapchat over the weekend to show the family's love for a sweet stray dog while on vacation. WATCH: Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Son Kash's Love for Puppies After Dog Bit...
It's safe to say that Sunday's One Love Manchester benefit concert was a rousing success. Helmed by a tearful Ariana Grande, the crowd and the world watched as top acts performed sincere tributes in honor of the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing in Manchester, raising more than $9 million for...