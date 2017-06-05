Deadly shooting in Oceanside under investigation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A person was shot to death Monday morning in an Oceanside neighborhood.

The shooting in the vicinity of Calle Estrella and Calle Mariposa was reported around 6:20 a.m., Oceanside police reported. The victim's name was not immediately available.
   
The gunman was described as a clean-shaven Hispanic man between 20 and 27 years old with a "skinny face," according to police. He may have left the scene in a white Nissan Altima or Sentra.

