SoccerCity group seeks public input on redevelopment of Qualcomm Stadium property

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Developers of the proposed SoccerCity development are taking steps toward their goal Monday, when the group is expected to hold the first of five meetings to take input from the public.

The timeliness of Monday night's public meeting is critical because the city council is due to vote on whether a special election will be held this fall for the plan. If they vote no, it wouldn't go before voters until November of 2018. The SoccerCity developers said a delay could threaten their application for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is also hoping for an early election.

"I support this plan so we can leave something better for our kids. I support this plan as an Aztec alum,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Mayor Faulconer explained that the plan to redevelop Qualcomm stadium will create more than 26,000 jobs and will have a $2.8 billion economic impact on the city of San Diego. It would also provide 55 acres of parks and open spaces, around 5,000 residential units, space for offices, retail and parking.

San Diego State University pulled out of negotiations over the 166 acre plan and said it wasn’t a fair deal for the university or the city of San Diego.

At the end of the 2019 season SDSU will need a new stadium. La Jolla-based FS Investors then made concessions.

SDSU would receive 12 acres for a major league soccer and Aztec football stadium along with an additional five acres for research and student housing, however, the school feels the deal would not provide opportunity for the long-term success of SDSU and Aztec football.

With that said the city cannot afford to keep Qualcomm stadium open past 2018 and the Padres have clearly stated that the Aztecs can only play at Petco Park for one year after that.

Mayor Faulconer's office said they are still trying to engage with SDSU, but this decision has unfortunately put the university in a situation where this process will move forward without their involvement.

"We've put forth a set of terms that we think are a fair deal. We hope they come on board and we understand if they don't. We think we are solving a very pressing problem for them,” said Nick Stone with F.S. Investors.

Monday night's public meeting will be the first of five scheduled meetings and Monday's event is due to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Town and Country Resort on Hotel Circle.

