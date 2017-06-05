Battle of Midway: Local survivors honored during 75th commemoration

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A special ceremony was held Monday to commemorate 75 years since the Battle of Midway.

The event aims to educate the public about the pivotal World War II battle as well as honor local survivors.

More than 750 people took part in the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway onboard the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum including veterans from the battle.

The Navy broadcasting the event live worldwide.

The USS Nimitz - which was named for the admiral that won the Battle of Midway - passed by the ceremony, honoring sailors onboard and the World War II veterans who are now in their 90s.

The U.S. Navy commemorated the anniversary by showing a screening of a short film which depicts the crucial battle in 1942 from June 4th to the 7th - only six months after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.

The battle has been called the "most decisive blow in the history of naval warfare."

"The Japanese battle crews lined up one after the other and the B-17's come right over our head and went out and they bombed the two Japanese ships," said Commander USN Retired Ellis Dee Skidmore.

Veteran Skidmore was part of the battle that that led to ultimate victory.

"Within the space of just one day, literally, [they changed] the course of history through their bravery and tenacity... The sum of all that really set us up for the freedom we enjoy today," said Admiral John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations.

The featured speakers at Monday's ceremony included Richardson and Commander of the Pacific Fleet, Admiral Scott Swift.

One veteran who spoke with News 8 said he is proud to remember the event with his family here on the West Coast and that it's an honor to share his memories with San Diego and the world.