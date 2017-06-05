Battle of Midway: Local survivors honored during 75th commemoration

The status of a major development project in San Diego - a long-sought expansion of the convention center - is at stake Monday as the city council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A motorist resisted a plainclothes sheriff's detective and tried to pepper-spray him during a traffic stop in a Del Cerro neighborhood, a prosecutor said Monday, but a defense attorney said his client had a right to defend himself when the detective put him in an illegal arm-bar chokehold.
A vehicle crash in Rancho Bernardo that sent three crash victims to the hospital Sunday turned into a standoff with a knife-wielding man who refused to come out of the vehicle, authorities said.
Developers of the proposed SoccerCity development are taking steps toward their goal Monday, when the group is expected to hold the first of five meetings to take input from the public.
Three San Diego-based ships and some local airmen are scheduled to leave on deployment Monday, joining the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
A 66-year-old suicidal Campo man was shot to death Sunday morning and sheriff's homicide detectives are trying to determine if it was self-inflicted or if a deputy killed him during a confrontation.