Summer Slam Jam registration opens online

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For the first time, The Boys & Girls Club of Vista will host Summer Slam Jam this Saturday.

For those who love playing hoops, this is a chance to get in on a three-one-three basketball tournament that benefits the club.

The tournament will raise money for the club's athletic program, which is in need of funding.

Teams can be made up of people ages 21 and up.

To learn more and register, visit their website here.