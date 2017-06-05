FBI looking for Union Bank thief

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon

Outlining options of U.S. involvement in Paris climate accord

Outlining options of U.S. involvement in Paris climate accord

President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.

President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.

President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.

President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.

Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to allies' dismay

Kathy Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, says she fears her career is over

Kathy Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, says she fears her career is over

Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.

Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.

Does Trump believe in climate change or not? Aides won't say

Does Trump believe in climate change or not? Aides won't say

Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.

Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.

Does Trump believe in climate change or not? Aides won't say

Does Trump believe in climate change or not? Aides won't say

World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord

World leaders are pledging to boost their efforts to curb global warming in response to President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord

A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a year

A study finds that having cancer patients use home computers to report problems like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival, by almost half a year

In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."

In wake of London attacks, Trump says Americans are renewing their resolve to protect their country and their allies from a "vile enemy."

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbs

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is underway in the Philadelphia suburbs

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

Efforts to seat a jury set to resume with sides supporting a change of venue in the retrial of a white former police officer on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015 traffic stop.

Efforts to seat a jury set to resume with sides supporting a change of venue in the retrial of a white former police officer on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a 2015...

The trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist has opened with attorneys offering sharply different accounts of whether the officer saw the motorist's gun before he began firing.

The trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist has opened with attorneys offering sharply different accounts of whether the officer saw the motorist's gun before he began firing.

Jury in officer's trial hears different accounts of shooting

Jury in officer's trial hears different accounts of shooting

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

Woman in texting suicide case waives right to jury trial

Woman in texting suicide case waives right to jury trial

Fatal workplace shootings, like the one Monday in Orlando, Fla., are ticking upward in the United States, government statistics show.

Fatal workplace shootings, like the one Monday in Orlando, Fla., are ticking upward in the United States, government statistics show.

Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upward in US

Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upward in US

The coroner in Las Vegas says a police officer's neck hold killed a 40-year-old man who also was zapped with a stun gun and punched after leading the officer on a chase through restricted areas of a casino last month.

The coroner in Las Vegas says a police officer's neck hold killed a 40-year-old man who also was zapped with a stun gun and punched after leading the officer on a chase through restricted areas of a casino last month.

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.

A source tells The Associated Press that a man who illegally rented out space in an Oakland warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the organizer of a party at the site.

A source tells The Associated Press that a man who illegally rented out space in an Oakland warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the organizer of...

Seeking to regain control amid swirling controversies, the White House has curtailed press briefings, redirected questions on Russia to an outside lawyer and planned a major infrastructure policy rollout for this week.

Seeking to regain control amid swirling controversies, the White House has curtailed press briefings, redirected questions on Russia to an outside lawyer and planned a major infrastructure policy rollout for this...

White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping

White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping

President Donald Trump is laying out his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.

President Donald Trump is laying out his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a College-area bank Monday.

The thief handed a demand note to a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 6000 block of El Cajon Boulevard about 11 a.m., according to the FBI.

After reading the written message, which included a statement indicating that the bandit had a gun, the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber then left the bank and fled the area on foot.

He was described as a stocky, roughly 6-foot-tall black man with braided hair. He was wearing a tan jacket over a plaid shirt.