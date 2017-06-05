Doctor Sued: Patient accuses San Marcos dermatologist of sex assault

A 22-year-old San Diego has filed a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente claiming her dermatologist sexually assaulted her.
A New York man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for a fatal boat crash on an upstate lake that killed a California girl while she visited relatives last summer.
An Arizona man who commandeered an employee shuttle bus at San Diego International Airport and drove off with eight workers inside was sentenced Monday to three years in jail, followed by nearly four years of supervised probation.
Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will face the threat of hunger this summer, but those that want to help change this can support the San Diego Food Bank’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive.
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gate, San Diego airport officials announced Monday.
A 66-year-old suicidal Campo man was shot to death Sunday morning after a standoff became a deputy-involved shooting.
Three San Diego-based ships and some local air units left on deployment Monday, joining the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
When kids hear the phrase "don't try this at home, you can almost guarantee, they will try it at home.
Back by popular demand, the Fleet Science Center is bringing back its "Dont Try This At Home" exhibit and News 8 has a preview.
Science Ambassador Ashanti Davis brought a couple fun science experiments including "Cloud in a Bucket."
Learn more about the show at rhfleet.org.
