Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Day 1: Witness Breaks Down in Te - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Day 1: Witness Breaks Down in Tears, Keshia Knight Pulliam Defends Her Support

Updated: Jun 5, 2017 5:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.