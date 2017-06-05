NY man gets 5-15 years for Carlsbad girl's boating death

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for a fatal boat crash on an upstate lake that killed a California girl while she visited relatives last summer.

Twenty-five-year-old Alexander West was sentenced Monday afternoon in Warren County Court. He was convicted last month of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, boating while impaired by alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash.

Prosecutors say he had spent July 25 partying at Lake George's annual Log Bay Day party and was headed home that night when his motor boat slammed into a boat carrying the McCue family of Carlsbad, California.

Eight-year-old Charlotte McCue was killed and her mother suffered serious injuries.

West faced a maximum of 7 1/3 to 22 years if sentences were imposed consecutively.

