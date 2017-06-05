AM 760 welcomes back an old friend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

AM 760 welcomes back an old friend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — KFMB Stations are proud to welcome back one of the most recognizable voices in San Diego radio to AM 760. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff sits down for a one-on-one interview with Mark Larson to talk about his new show.

The Mark Larson Show can be heard weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

