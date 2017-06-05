Carrie Underwood Wishes 'Handsome Hunk' Mike Fisher a Happy Birthday: 'He's the Only Fish in the C for Me'

Selena Gomez is opening up about the powerful reaction to the Neftlix original series 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produces, and the highly anticipated second season.
When Faith Hill and Tim McGraw aren't killing it on the their Soul2Soul tour, they're relaxing in their own slice of paradise.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial began on Monday at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, where the 79-year-old actor is standing trial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Mandy Moore isn't buying that producers were initially looking for someone else other than Milo Ventimiglia to fill the role of Jack Pearson on This Is Us.
Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of June 5 to June 11, this is what we're most excited about:
Selena Gomez has nothing but love for her fellow artists following Ariana Grande's touching One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.