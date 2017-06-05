DeMario Returns on 'The Bachelorette' -- But Rachel Lindsay Has - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DeMario Returns on 'The Bachelorette' -- But Rachel Lindsay Has a New Villain to Look Out For!

Updated: Jun 5, 2017 8:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.