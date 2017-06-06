EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Gushes About Her Hockey Date Nights With Keith Urban!

Even Gwyneth Paltrow can admit that some of her lifestyle website Goop's practices are a little out there. The 44-year-old actress visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night where the host asked about "Earthing" -- a practice promoted on Goop. WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Abs of Steel, ...
Trading in her jersey for couture! Nicole Kidman dazzled at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night, but the Hollywood A-lister made it clear that she was making a big sacrifice by being there. WATCH: 10 Stunning Looks and 3 Head Scratchers From the CDFA Fashion Awards: From Heidi Klum to Kerry...
The bold and the beautiful! On Monday night the Council of Fashion Designers of America held their annual fashion awards, honoring the best in style and design. Naturally, a slew of stars came out for the event, rocking their favorite designers and lending their support. And while some ladies w...
Sarah Hyland is signing on to Shadowhunters, and star Katherine McNamara is opening up about the Modern Family actress' involvement with the sci-fi fantasy drama.
James Cordon is taking the Late Late Show back to his home down of London, England, for a week of new episodes starting on Tuesday. However, the recent terror attacks in the city forced him to rethink some of what would be featured in the upcoming episodes.
Selena Gomez is opening up about the powerful reaction to the Neftlix original series 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produces, and the highly anticipated second season.
When Faith Hill and Tim McGraw aren't killing it on the their Soul2Soul tour, they're relaxing in their own slice of paradise.