Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Sometimes Doesn't Know 'What the F**k - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Sometimes Doesn't Know 'What the F**k We Talk About' on 'Goop'

Updated: Jun 6, 2017 4:26 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.