Two suspects arrested in Oceanside Pier shooting

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were behind bars Tuesday and facing a murder charge in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.



Officers sent to investigate a report of gunshots found Ines Villa, 21, mortally wounded in the stands at the outdoor venue along The Strand North, adjacent to the Oceanside Pier, around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Villa died en route to a hospital.



Over the next few days, detectives found information that led them to suspect Bianca Madrigal of Oceanside, who was arrested Friday, and Jose Rodriguez of Oceanside, who was taken into custody the following day. Both face charges of first-degree murder and an allegation of participating in a gang felony, according to police and jail records.



Madrigal is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Rodriguez's court date is pending.



Police said the investigation into Villa's death remained active.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Oceanside Police Department's tip line at (760) 435-4730.

