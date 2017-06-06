Third London Attacker Identified as Italian Who Once Told Officials, 'I'm Going to be a Terrorist'

A 12-feet-long alligator enjoyed an evening walk across a South Carolina golf course as visitors and other wildlife could only stare in awe.
Madeleine Tarin, 18, finally got the chance to recreate her mother’s high school graduation photo, which she was in, at her own high school graduation last week.
A couple is searching for the owners of a 1963 wedding album they discovered earlier this month in the Florida home they are renovating.
Police have identified the third terrorist involved in the London Bridge attack Saturday night as an Italy native who was living in London and working at a restaurant.
Police in California are on the hunt for a grandmother who they believe stabbed her daughter and grandchildren, killing a toddler.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked British government officials to cancel President Trump’s planned visit to the city after the American leader blasted him in a tweetstorm following Saturday’s terror attack in the city.
"Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort has said he feels "so bad" for his former friend who is now reportedly living on the streets.
Marc and Gracie Hadden recently returned to the unusual place where their special daddy-daughter bond first took hold: The back of the ambulance where she was born.