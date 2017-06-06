Cuba Gooding Sr. Cause of Death Revealed, Medical Examiner Reports Natural Causes

To many he was Dr. Cliff Huxtable, America's dad and neighbor. There was nothing he could do wrong -- or at least seemingly so -- and so it came as a surprise to many (and probably to him), when in 2014, a comedian cracked, "Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby." Three years later, he's stand...
Priyanka Chopra is joining forces with Gap for their new film, "Bridging the Gap," which celebrates the American spirit of optimism, and the Quantico star says she's "so excited" about being a part of the project and trying to make a difference for future generations
It's not just country's biggest stars who will attend the CMT Awards on Wednesday. The annual event, which is being broadcasted live this year from Nashville's Music City Center, will play host to a slew of A-list presenters. RELATED: Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo to Reteam for CMT Music Awards P...