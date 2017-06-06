Mom charged after boy’s teeth pulled in Walmart restroom

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom.
Prosecutors said Monday that the 47-year-old woman bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son’s teeth.
Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy’s older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom on April 2.
Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose. Prosecutors say the woman didn’t use any kind of anesthetic.
The woman was charged with felony child abuse. No attorney was immediately listed for her in court records.
The Associated Press is not naming her to avoid identifying the child.
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after her car fatally struck a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in a downtown courtroom.
KFMB Stations are proud to welcome back one of the most recognizable voices in San Diego radio to AM 760.
An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were behind bars Tuesday and facing a murder charge in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.
Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will face the threat of hunger this summer, but those that want to help change this can support the San Diego Food Bank’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive.
A 22-year-old San Diego has filed a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente claiming her dermatologist sexually assaulted her.
The City Council Monday approved a $3.6 billion budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year that does not include $5 million in proposed funding for a special election in November, leading Mayor Kevin Faulconer to threaten to restore the funding.
It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County Tuesday with lingering clouds along the coast.
Ricochet The Surf Dog and her owner are devoted to helping others - from veterans to special needs kids - in San Diego.
Now they're getting some help themselves.
News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from Escondido with the uplifting story.
A former headmaster at a Carlsbad military school was convicted Monday of molesting a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999.