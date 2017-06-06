Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

Prosecutors say Michael Gray is a repeat DUI offender. He's accused of causing the death of 55-year-old Fred Griffith alongside the State Route 52, back in February.
The City Council Monday approved a $3.6 billion budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year that does not include $5 million in proposed funding for a special election in November, leading Mayor Kevin Faulconer to threaten to restore the funding.
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after her car fatally struck a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in a downtown courtroom.
An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were behind bars Tuesday and facing a murder charge in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.
Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will face the threat of hunger this summer, but those that want to help change this can support the San Diego Food Bank’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive.
A 22-year-old San Diego has filed a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente claiming her dermatologist sexually assaulted her.