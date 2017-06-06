Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A brazen thief made off with a package stolen right from someone's front porch. 

The woman taking the FedEx package can be seen on surveillance video.

The victim said another package was stolen in her Sabre Springs neighborhood the same day.

Police and the victim hope someone viewing it will recognize the thief.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Rancho Penasquitos police. 

News 8's Kerri Lane reports with a warning for anyone who shops online. 

