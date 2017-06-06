Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run of tow-truck operator in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Prosecutors say Michael Gray is a repeat DUI offender.

He's accused of causing the death of 55-year-old Fred Griffith alongside the State Route 52, back in February.

Griffith, a tow-truck operator, was tending to a disabled trash truck when he was struck and killed.

Gray drove off, but was followed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy, who got the defendant to pull over three-quarters of a mile down the road, Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said

The defendant - who had a half-empty bottle of vodka in his car - was still showing signs of intoxication three hours after the crash, Bright said.

Gray - who also has a felony conviction for committing a lewd act on a child - faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash. His last DUI was in 2013, Bright said.

Griffith was a single father to three teenage boys.

News 8's Steve Price reports from Downtown, with what happened in court Tuesday.

