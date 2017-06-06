Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run of tow-truck operator to st - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run of tow-truck operator to stand trial

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 near Tierrasanta and struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. 

Michael Gilbert Gray, 49, is accused in the Feb. 23 death of 55-year-old Fred Griffith.

Witnesses testified during a daylong preliminary hearing that they saw Gray's Ford Expedition swerve onto the shoulder of the freeway and narrowly miss a large disabled commercial trash truck before striking Griffith, who was standing outside his heavy-duty tow truck in front of the trash truck. The victim was a single father to three teenage boys.

Off-duty sheriff's Detective Mark Palmer testified that he activated his lights and siren in his vehicle and followed Gray's SUV before pulling him over a short distance down the highway.

The defendant - who had a half-empty bottle of vodka in his car - was still showing signs of intoxication three hours after the crash, said Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright. Authorities said Gray's blood-alcohol content was .27 percent - more than three times the legal limit for driving - at the time of the accident.

Gray - who has three prior DUIs dating back to 1999 and a felony conviction for committing a lewd act on a child -- faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash. His last DUI was in 2013, Bright said.

Judge Kathleen Lewis found that enough evidence was presented in the preliminary hearing to order Gray to stand trial. A Superior Court arraignment was set for June 28.

RELATED COVERAGE 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Music to the ears of premature babies

    Music to the ears of premature babies

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:11:35 GMT

    \In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

     

    \In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

     

  • Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

    Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:01:16 GMT

    A brazen thief made off with a package stolen right from someone's front porch.

     

    A brazen thief made off with a package stolen right from someone's front porch.

     

  • Surveillance video shows underage driver drinking beer before fatal hit and run

    Surveillance video shows underage driver drinking beer before fatal hit and run

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:28:26 GMT

    Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta.  Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.

     

    Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta.  Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.