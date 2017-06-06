Battle of the Badges raises money for youth - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Battle of the Badges raises money for youth

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than 100 kids each day spend time at National City's Community Youth Athletic Center.
     
The center is designed to keep kids off the streets and inside the ropes.
     
Boxing and other workouts help the kids stay out of trouble. 
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has all the details on the big fundraiser: The Battle of the Badges. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.