Bellus Academy supports 'Cancer Survivors Beauty and Support Day'

What better reason to raise a glass to than celebrating giving back? That's the idea behind Negroni Week.
Students at Bellus Academy campuses in Poway, El Cajon and National City participated in Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Michael Gray is a repeat DUI offender. He's accused of causing the death of 55-year-old Fred Griffith alongside the State Route 52, back in February.
KFMB Stations are proud to welcome back one of the most recognizable voices in San Diego radio to AM 760.
The City Council Monday approved a $3.6 billion budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year that does not include $5 million in proposed funding for a special election in November, leading Mayor Kevin Faulconer to threaten to restore the funding.
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after her car fatally struck a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in a downtown courtroom.
An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were behind bars Tuesday and facing a murder charge in connection with the gang-related shooting death of a man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.