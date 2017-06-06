Bellus Academy supports 'Cancer Survivors Beauty and Support Day'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Students at Bellus Academy campuses in Poway, El Cajon and National City participated in Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day Tuesday.

It's a nationwide event held annually on the first Tuesday in June when those in the beauty and wellness industry offer complimentary services to cancer survivors. Throughout the day, students will provide cancer survivors with cards for free salon services and additional treats.

This year marks Bellus Academy’s third year of participating in the event and extends its commitment to supporting individuals living with cancer. In 2016, Bellus Academy became the first beauty school in the U.S. to offer the Wellness for Cancer training to massage and esthetic students.

Lynelle Lynch, owner and president of Bellus Academy, said students and staff use their skills to celebrate survivors’ lives and raise awareness of how looking good and feeling good often go hand in hand. “Helping others is a big part of the beauty industry and the Bellus culture,” Lynch said.

Bellus Academy was recognized for its humanitarian efforts earlier this year with the California Association of Private and Post-Secondary Schools “Gold” award for Excellence in Community Service.