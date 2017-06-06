Negroni Week – Raise a glass and give back June 5 – 11

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — What better reason to raise a glass than celebrating giving back?

That's the idea behind Negroni Week and Urban Kitchen Group's Connor Duncan stopped by News 8 mixing up signature Negronis from CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca Del Mar, and cucina SORELLA and sharing what is a Negroni is.

Erica Loring of Baja Dog Rescue also stopped by to speak about rescue animal, Super Scooty,and Baja Dog Rescue’s connection to Negroni Week.

Negroni Week launched in 2013 as a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails and an effort to raise money for charities around the world. To date, participating venues have collectively raised nearly $900,000 for charitable causes.

This year Negroni Week takes place from June 5 - 11, 2017, when once again, bar and restaurants will be mixing classic Negronis and Negroni variations for a great cause.

Click here to learn more about Negroni Week.