Help send a kid to Junior Adaptive Sports Camp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Summer is almost here and that means many local kids are headed to camp.

There is a very cool adaptive sports camp happening right here in San Diego and there is a super easy way you can help send some kids there this year.

Junior Adaptive Sports Camp was created for children and young adults ages 4-18 with physical disabilities to help cultivate a love for sports.

At camp, athletes work with volunteers and sports counselors who share a passion for adaptive sports, while learning the fundamentals of sports such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, archery, swimming and more.

Emma is a nine-year-old returning camper this summer. She has Spina Bifida and can do some incredible tricks in her wheelchair - playing wheelchair basketball and several other sports.

Burt Grossman, director of the camp and Emma stopped by News 8's Morning Extra to talk about the impact of this important program and how San Diegans can help raise funds so as many kids as possible can go to the 2017 camp.

Diners at any of San Diego County's 15 Luna Grill locations can help send a child to the camp thanks to a fundraising campaign throughout the month of June.