Help send a kid to Junior Adaptive Sports Camp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Help send a kid to Junior Adaptive Sports Camp

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Summer is almost here and that means many local kids are headed to camp. 

There is a very cool adaptive sports camp happening right here in San Diego and there is a super easy way you can help send some kids there this year. 

Junior Adaptive Sports Camp was created for children and young adults ages 4-18 with physical disabilities to help cultivate a love for sports.  

At camp, athletes work with volunteers and sports counselors who share a passion for adaptive sports, while learning the fundamentals of sports such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, archery, swimming and more. 

Emma is a nine-year-old returning camper this summer. She has Spina Bifida and can do some incredible tricks in her wheelchair - playing wheelchair basketball and several other sports.  

Burt Grossman, director of the camp and Emma stopped by News 8's Morning Extra to talk about the impact of this important program and how San Diegans can help raise funds so as many kids as possible can go to the 2017 camp. 

Diners at any of San Diego County's 15 Luna Grill locations can help send a child to the camp thanks to a fundraising campaign throughout the month of June. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Music to the ears of premature babies

    Music to the ears of premature babies

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:11:35 GMT

    \In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

     

    \In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

     

  • Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

    Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:01:16 GMT

    A brazen thief made off with a package stolen right from someone's front porch.

     

    A brazen thief made off with a package stolen right from someone's front porch.

     

  • Surveillance video shows underage driver drinking beer before fatal hit and run

    Surveillance video shows underage driver drinking beer before fatal hit and run

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:28:26 GMT

    Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta.  Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.

     

    Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta.  Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.