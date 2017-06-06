Federal appeals court rejects San Diego police dog lawsuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Federal appeals court rejects San Diego police dog lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal appeals court says San Diego police did not use excessive force when they released a police dog that bit a woman who had fallen asleep at her office.

In a ruling on Tuesday, a majority of an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal rejected Sara Lowry's lawsuit against the city of San Diego.

Lowry triggered the burglar alarm when she fell asleep at her office one night in 2010. Responding police released the dog, which bit Lowry's lip.

The 9th Circuit said police followed the dog closely and quickly called her off, limiting Lowry's injury.

Lowry's attorney, Nathan Shaman, said he plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A smaller 9th Circuit panel last year sided with Lowry.

