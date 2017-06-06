At risk teen goes who went missing in the East Village is found

A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a jogger in Vista Friday night answered to charges in court Tuesday.
A 3-day training session is taking place at Camp Pendleton for some very special students.
Bomb-sniffing dogs from across the country are getting some additional training detecting different explosive odors.
News 8's Kelly Hessedal spent the day with the K9s and their handlers.
\In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.
Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta. Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.
A repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 near Tierrasanta and struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Irish supergroup U2 has added a San Diego date to its tour marking the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree," it was announced Tuesday.
An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger.