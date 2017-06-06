At risk teen goes who went missing in the East Village is found

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An autistic 19-year-old man who went missing in the East Village Tuesday was found safe and returned home.

Devon Fink, who has the approximate mental capacity of a 12-year-old and does not communicate well, wandered away from his caretaker at a transit station in the 1300 block of Park Boulevard and got onto a westbound bus about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Fink, a 5-foot-6-inch black man, was wearing orange pants, a gray-and- white-striped sweater and dark-famed glasses when he went missing.