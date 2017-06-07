EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey Gushes Over 'Visionary' BFF Ava DuVerna - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey Gushes Over 'Visionary' BFF Ava DuVernay & Dishes on Gifts for the Clooney Twins!

Updated: Jun 6, 2017 9:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.