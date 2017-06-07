National City residents rally for sanctuary status - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

National City residents rally for sanctuary status

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - In a push for sanctuary status, residents in National City on Tuesday went before the City Council to help a local undocumented couple detained by federal immigration agents. 

Francisco Duarte and Rosenda Perez were taken into custody two weeks ago - leaving their four children to fend for themselves. 

On Tuesday, dozens of residents called on City Council to support measures that would protect people who are in the country undocumented. 

A special GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the living and legal expenses of the Duarte family. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from National City with more on the show of solidarity. 

