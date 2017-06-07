Small earthquake struck in Riverside County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small earthquake struck in Riverside County

Posted: Updated:

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday in Riverside County shook areas as far away as Valley Center, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
   
The quake hit around 12:15 a.m. at a depth of about 10 miles. Its epicenter was about three miles southwest of Cabazon in Riverside County, six miles southeast of Banning, 16 miles west-northwest of Palm Springs and 78 miles north-northeast of San Diego, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.
   
No damage was reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.