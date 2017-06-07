Small earthquake struck in Riverside County

Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel will begin a two-day training exercise Wednesday in which they'll practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.
It'll be partly cloudy along the San Diego County coast and in the valleys with patchy fog and drizzle Wednesday morning and again overnight. But mostly sunny weather is expected in the mountains and deserts.
Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta. Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday in Riverside County shook areas as far away as Valley Center, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
In a push for sanctuary status, residents in National City on Tuesday went before the City Council to help a local undocumented couple detained by federal immigration agents.
May gray has given way to June gloom, but that does not mean we are getting a total break from the sun. In fact, the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute clinic remind us that the harmful rays are just as damaging through the clouds and they are seeing the results.
A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a jogger in Vista Friday night answered to charges in court Tuesday.