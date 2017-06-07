VanGo STEAM Festival and Soapbox Derby in Little Italy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

VanGo STEAM Festival and Soapbox Derby in Little Italy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This weekend you can cheer on racers as their soapbox cars fly through Little Italy. 
     
At the 3rd annual VanGo STEAM Festival and Soapbox Derby there will be 16 cars heading toward the finish line. 
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Little Italy where the festival just keeps growing. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.