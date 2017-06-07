Woman Arrested for Allegedly Putting Meth in 2-Year-Old's Mouth in Playground

Although he's now 34 years old, Justin Taylor can still fit into the shirt he wore for picture day all throughout middle and high school.
An 11-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world’s most beloved viral star — April the giraffe.
Startling video from New York City’s latest "Shakespeare in the Park" production shows a character that resembles President Trump being brutally stabbed to death.
A woman has admitted to intentionally giving a 2-year-old meth while the child was playing at a park in California, police said.
Celebrating her first birthday is just the latest miracle in the life of a Texas baby who was born twice.
A pregnant mother died in a freak accident after her 6-year-old son mistakenly put their minivan in gear and backed up over her in a Washington state parking lot, authorities said.
A New Yorker dressed as the "Tin Man" from the The Wizard of Oz may have wished he could click his heels three times to get out of this one, a drunk driving arrest.
A terminally ill man in California was arrested last week on charges he intended to kill three of his doctors.