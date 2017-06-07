Video Shows Trump Look-Alike's Stabbing Death During 'Shakespear - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Video Shows Trump Look-Alike's Stabbing Death During 'Shakespeare in the Park' Production

Updated: Jun 7, 2017 9:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.