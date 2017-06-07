Escaped horse recaptured after roaming overnight - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escaped horse recaptured after roaming overnight

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Beachgoers at Fiesta Island were doing a double take as horses ran free. 

The three horses escaped Tuesday night. And one - named JLo - remained loose over night. 

The owner of the horse spent the night on the island with her son to make sure the horse stayed safe. 

The San Diego Humane Society assisted Wednesday morning using metal fences to corral JLo into a trailer. 

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Mission Bay with more on the roundup.

