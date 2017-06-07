Upgrades planned for Sweetwater School District

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Classrooms without proper heat or air conditioning can be unbearable for students and teachers.

But relief is on the way for Sweetwater Union High School District.

The district kicked off a project Wednesday that will bring heating, ventilation and air-conditioning to all district classrooms.

Installation of 180 units will take place over the summer and fall.

News 8's Steve Price reports from Chula Vista on the upgrade plan.