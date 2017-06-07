Upgrades planned for Sweetwater School District - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Upgrades planned for Sweetwater School District

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  Classrooms without proper heat or air conditioning can be unbearable for students and teachers. 

But relief is on the way for Sweetwater Union High School District. 

The district kicked off a project Wednesday that will bring heating, ventilation and air-conditioning to all district classrooms.

Installation of 180 units will take place over the summer and fall. 

News 8's Steve Price reports from Chula Vista on the upgrade plan.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.