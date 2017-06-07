Chef Blais' new cookbook is 'So Good'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Perhaps most recognizable as the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars, Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and television personality.

Blais is famous for his daring cooking, making use of science (think liquid nitrogen) to dazzle and impress. But how does he cook at home when the cameras are off?

That's what his new book, "So Good" will answer, with elevated homestyle recipes and personal stories, which invite you behind the scenes and into his own kitchen for the first time.

Blais currently owns and operates Trail Blais, a culinary company that has consulted on, designed, and operated popular eateries including Crack Shack and Juniper & Ivy in Southern California.

He resides with his wife Jazmin and their two daughters Riley and Embry. When not behind the stove, Blais may be found training for his next marathon, working on his next cookbook or cheering on his favorite English Premiere League football team, Arsenal.