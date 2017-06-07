Court Hears Text Messages From Woman Accused of Urging Boyfriend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Court Hears Text Messages From Woman Accused of Urging Boyfriend to Kill Himself: 'It's Time, Babe'

Updated: Jun 7, 2017 2:11 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.