San Diego Air and Space Museum hosts Apollo 16 anniversary event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A huge slice of history will be here in San Diego Wednesday night.

The San Diego Air and Space Museum is hosting an event called America Celebrates the 45th Anniversary of Apollo 16.



Apollo 16 is considered by many to be one of the high points of space exploration and one of the most ambitious scientific expeditions ever.

Guests will have an opportunity to hear from astronauts and mission control directors, including astronaut Al Worden who visited News 8's Morning Extra on Wednesday morning.



Worden was command module pilot for the Apollo 15 lunar mission in 1971. He is one of only two dozen people to have flown to the moon.



Worden is perhaps best known as America's First Astronaut to perform a Deep Space EVA on the return from the moon aboard Apollo 15



In addition to Worden, guests can meet Charlie Duke (Apollo 16 Lunar Module Pilot), Walt Cunningham (Apollo 7), Fred Haise (Apollo 13 and Space Shuttle Enterprise) and Gerry Griffin (Mission Control Flight Director).



The astronauts and mission control directors will share personal experiences from NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo space programs, and the future of space exploration.



For tickets call (619) 234-8291, Ext. 102.