Suspicious death being investigated in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - The body of a possible homicide victim was found Wednesday at a North County home.

Deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive person in the 2200 block of San Clemente Avenue in Vista found the dead man shortly after 11 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Due to "the circumstances surrounding" the fatality, including wounds to the 51-year-old victim's upper body, homicide detectives were called in to investigate, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

A cause-of-death determination was on hold pending autopsy results.

The deceased man's name was withheld pending family notification.

No suspects in the case had been identified as of mid-afternoon, the lieutenant said.