Search for Donor: Desperate man sends out fliers looking for kidney

When a News 8 viewer reported a mound on a Mira Mesa last month, Steve Price went out to investigate - only to learn that working with the city to solve neighborhood problem can be a bumpy ride.
A man who needs a kidney to survive turned to desperate measures to save his life by using an unusual method to find a donor.
Well, the invasion has begun, but it's not from little green men.
We're talking about a swarm of hundreds, maybe thousands of very hungry, spotty, spiky caterpillars.
Shawn Styles tells us more in this Earth 8 report.
The city of San Diego is beginning to shift its enforcement of illegal marijuana operations to unpermitted delivery services, which are proliferating throughout the region, officials said Wednesday.
Beachgoers at Fiesta Island were doing a double take as a horse ran free. A runaway horse spent the night on the island after breaking free from her lead.
A two-year prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a motorist who fled after fatally injuring a man near his home in Lincoln Park two months ago.
Firefighters, law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel began a two-day training exercise Wednesday in which they'll practice responding to a terrorist attack, active shooter or explosive device scenario in San Diego.
The Qualcomm Stadium property in San Diego is worth $82.8 million, while the Chargers practice facility is valued at $27.3 million, according to a pair of appraisals released by the city Tuesday.