Local troop's cookie money helps K9 crimefighters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS) — It's an unusual Girl Scout Cookie Drive and one with twice the giving power.

A local troop stepped up to raise money for a police K9 snake vaccine and it inspired others to take action as well.

The Brownies from Girl Scout Troop 3434 worked hard selling Girl Scout cookies.

They could have done anything with their money, but they wanted to donate $350 of their proceeds to the sheriff's K9 unit to help pay for rattlesnake vaccines.

"We got a message that they needed help so we voted and most votes were for the K9s and we wanted to help them," said one of the Brownies.

The staff at Judy Veterinary Clinic in El Cajon was so touched by the story, they reached out to the drug company that makes the vaccine. The company donated 25 doses and the clinic donated the remaining shots needed to cover all 30 dogs.

The Girl Scout troop also made care packages for the deputies.

As a thank you, the K9 unit put on a demonstration for the girls, using Kong toys.

"It's a very, very generous, kind thing that they did," said Sgt. Jacob Pavlenko of the San Diego Sheriff's K9 unit.

