North Park Observatory: Violence erupts at rap concert, spills i - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

North Park Observatory: Violence erupts at rap concert, spills into street

Posted: Updated:

NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) - A rapper performing Wednesday night at the North Park Observatory was jumped while performing. 

The concert crowd quickly got out of hand - spilling into the streets. 

At least one person was critically injured after being stabbed. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from North Park. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.