Ariana Grande Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Cover in Paris, Resumes Her 'Dangerous Woman' Tour: Watch

Sam Hunt is willing to go the distance for his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler! In fact, he went all the way to Hawaii many times just to win her back. The 32-year-old country star opened up to ET's Sophie Schillachi at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday about his recent wedding and the lengths he went t...
It was an emotional and empowering night for Ariana Grande and her fans on Wednesday. The 23-year-old pop star resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris, France, marking her first tour stop since the tragic May 22 bombing outside of her Manchester concert. Grande previously suspended her tour i...
One of country music's top duos is welcoming a new member! Florida Georgia Line frontman Tyler Hubbard announced he and his wife, Hayley, are expecting their first child ahead of the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday. WATCH: Keith Urban Has the Best Night Ever at 2017 CMT Awards, Adorably Gives Cred...
Flipping Out star Jenni Pulos and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos, have welcomed an addition to the family!
Kelly Clarkson captured a heartwarming moment between her stepson and 2-year-old daughter on Monday.