Kim Kardashian Takes Shots of George Clooney's Tequila in Bikini While Celebrating Kanye West's Birthday

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote her love of Casamigos Tequila -- and bikinis! The liquor, which was created by Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman, seems to be a favorite of the 36-year-old reality star. Kim posted a Boomerang clip of herself rocking a barely-ther...
Like a lot of Nashville residents, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's two daughters are really into the Stanley Cup finals.
Singer Phil Collins has suffered a setback. The 66-year-old slipped in his bathroom on late Wednesday, resulting in a serious head injury. WATCH: Lily Collins Pens Letter of Forgiveness for Dad Phil Collins: 'We Can't Rewrite the Past' Early Thursday morning, Collins' team released a statement...
The Cyrus family is back together again! Billy Ray Cyrus opened up to ET's Sophie Schillaci at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday about how his family has all returned to Nashville, Tennessee, for the time being. WATCH: Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams Team Up for Surprise One Love Manchester Du...
Sam Hunt is willing to go the distance for his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler! In fact, he went all the way to Hawaii many times just to win her back. The 32-year-old country star opened up to ET's Sophie Schillachi at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday about his recent wedding and the lengths he went t...
It was an emotional and empowering night for Ariana Grande and her fans on Wednesday. The 23-year-old pop star resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris, France, marking her first tour stop since the tragic May 22 bombing outside of her Manchester concert. Grande previously suspended her tour i...
One of country music's top duos is welcoming a new member! Florida Georgia Line frontman Tyler Hubbard announced he and his wife, Hayley, are expecting their first child ahead of the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday. WATCH: Keith Urban Has the Best Night Ever at 2017 CMT Awards, Adorably Gives Cred...